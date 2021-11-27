Analysts Set UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Target Price at $88.00

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UFPI stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.