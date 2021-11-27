Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

