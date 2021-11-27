Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 74.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.