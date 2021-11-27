Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $413,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,800,000 after buying an additional 88,223 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 482,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

