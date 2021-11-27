Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,770 shares of company stock valued at $22,088,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.