Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 47 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $320.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.91 and a 200-day moving average of $305.59. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

