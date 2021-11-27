Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Appreciate Group (LON:APP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on the stock.

APP opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.86 million and a P/E ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Appreciate Group has a one year low of GBX 21.48 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.80%.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

