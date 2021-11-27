Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock.

Shares of AQX opened at GBX 645 ($8.43) on Friday. Aquis Exchange has a 12 month low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 733 ($9.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 674.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 673. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of £177.39 million and a PE ratio of 100.78.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

In other Aquis Exchange news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes acquired 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.70 ($11,758.17).

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.