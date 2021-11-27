ARC Resources (AETUF) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS: AETUF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ARC Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARC Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 ARC Resources Competitors 2133 10673 15417 541 2.50

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.82%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 21.29%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ARC Resources pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 17.0% and pay out 564.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million -$408.48 million 15.61 ARC Resources Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.85

ARC Resources’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.80% 1.97% ARC Resources Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Summary

ARC Resources beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

