Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,547 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

SLY opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

