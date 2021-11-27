Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

MCK stock opened at $221.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.82. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.