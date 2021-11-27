Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

