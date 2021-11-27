Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCUS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of RCUS opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

