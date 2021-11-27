Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $66.79 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,285,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $66,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,311 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

