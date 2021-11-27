Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $68.29 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Ecolab worth $68,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $226.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

