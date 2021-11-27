Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 700 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $69,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Shares of AMAT opened at $143.29 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average is $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

