Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 7,400 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $64,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,496.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,470.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,442.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,532,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

