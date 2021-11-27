Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Argan by 717.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Argan by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Argan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Argan by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGX opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $637.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

