argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.23 Million

Analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post $10.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $14.00 million. argenx reported sales of $7.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $516.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $138.85 million, with estimates ranging from $115.33 million to $165.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.10. 186,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average is $304.12. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

