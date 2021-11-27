Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 3,041 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
MDT stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.