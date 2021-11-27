Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

NYSE CI opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.03. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

