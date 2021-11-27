Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 202.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

