Arlington Partners LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after buying an additional 1,738,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $86,442,000 after buying an additional 1,204,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

