Arlington Partners LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned 0.97% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.54 and a 12 month high of $41.63.

