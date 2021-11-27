Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.12 ($8.09).

AT1 stock opened at €5.54 ($6.29) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.13).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

