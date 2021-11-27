ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.