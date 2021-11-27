Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.99 million and $91.78 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00230208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

