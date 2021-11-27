Atheios (ATH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $74,109.65 and approximately $51.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,724,926 coins and its circulating supply is 45,343,463 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.