Atlantic Securities Upgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Overweight

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE:TRU opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.01. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

