Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend by 58.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 185.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.75 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

