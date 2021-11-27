Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.38. 483,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

