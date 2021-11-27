AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

