Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Up 4.1%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.28. 20,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 41,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$60.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.