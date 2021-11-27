Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,605. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,500 shares of company stock worth $13,931,100 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

