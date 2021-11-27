Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in November

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
ASTVF stock remained flat at $$12.65 during trading on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
