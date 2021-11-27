Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in November

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ASTVF stock remained flat at $$12.65 during trading on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

