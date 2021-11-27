Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AVACF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. Avance Gas has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.84.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.