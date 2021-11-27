Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVRN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,448. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

