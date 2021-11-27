Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVRN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,448. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Avra Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.