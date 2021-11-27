AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.11) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.95 ($30.63).

EPA:CS opened at €24.23 ($27.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.49 and a 200-day moving average of €23.34. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a one year high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

