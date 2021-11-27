Azuki Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $601,832.01 and approximately $41,736.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

