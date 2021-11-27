B. Riley Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $23.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GENI. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Genius Sports has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

