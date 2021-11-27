Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Financial Comparison

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Services 35.12% 10.34% 1.30%

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Provident Financial Services pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bancorp 34 and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Provident Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.70 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 4.30 $96.95 million $2.23 10.87

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Bancorp 34 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

