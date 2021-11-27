Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.29 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

