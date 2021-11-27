Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWH opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

