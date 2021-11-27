Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.30. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.