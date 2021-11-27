Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,419 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.