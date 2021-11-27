Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,484 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $143.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.73. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

