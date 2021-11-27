Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.00 Million

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce $273.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.90 million to $276.20 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $266.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $45.29. 496,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

