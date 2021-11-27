Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,119 ($14.62).

IGG opened at GBX 772 ($10.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 804.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 852.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

