Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the company an ouperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.81.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at C$5.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$5.80 and a 12-month high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

