Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.79 ($116.80).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €85.51 ($97.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($109.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

